Microsoft is done adding games to the Xbox One backwards compatibility library - here's the final batch

With E3 2019 still abuzz about Xbox Project Scarlett , including its ability to play four generations of Xbox games, today Microsoft shared the news that it will be stopping work on expanding the Xbox One backwards compatible games list to focus on Project Scarlett. The news might initially sound disappointing, but it's all in the name of making sure that Project Scarlett will support the massive library of legacy Xbox games in the years to come.

"After adding more than 600 titles to the Backward Compatibility catalog, we’re now setting our sights on what's next for the future of compatibility," reads a post by Team Xbox's Jason Ronald. "After this week, we have no plans to add additional Original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalog on Xbox One, but we're excited to continue our work on Xbox compatibility across platforms and devices, which remains a top priority."

As one last hurrah for backwards compatibility on Xbox One, the last batch of new games has been added, with the entire Splinter Cell series now playable on Xbox One. You'll still be able to enjoy all the backwards compatible games you currently have on your Xbox One, but there won't be any more games added to the list. Here are the final eight additions, which are playable now if you have the disc and will be available for digital purchase on the Microsoft Store later this week:

Original Xbox

Armed and Dangerous

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Xbox 360

Asura’s Wrath

Battlefield 2: Modern Combat

Enchanted Arms

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Far Cry Classic

Far Cry Instincts Predator

Infinite Undiscovery

Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie

Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands

Skate

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo

Syndicate

Too Human

Unreal Tournament 3

In a nice added bonus, Microsoft is also giving away DLC (mostly mission and map packs) for original Xbox backwards compatible games for free, which will install as soon as you download an update. You should look out for additional content in the following games:

Armed and Dangerous

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Republic Commando

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

And finally, the list of Xbox One X Enhanced games expands with a suite of Rare games. "Xbox 360 games enhanced for Xbox One X run at a higher resolution - 9x the original pixel count up to 4K UltraHD - with improved texture filtering and color detail," reads the post. "The power of Xbox One X enables the Xbox 360 emulator to showcase the very best version of the game possible with the existing assets and no modification to the original experience."

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Tooie

Kameo Elements of Power

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

To commemorate the end of an era for backwards compatibility on Xbox One, Microsoft is making Too Human free as a digital copy. "Thank you for your continued feedback and support as we've journeyed together through the launch and releases of Xbox One Backward Compatibility," reads the post. "We look forward to our next chapter with Project Scarlett."