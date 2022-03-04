Microsoft halts all sales and services in Russia including Xbox

Microsoft has suspended "new" product sales and services within Russia in support of the ongoing sanctions against the country following its attack on Ukraine.

Company president Brad Smith announced the decision in a blog post earlier today, just two days after Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on PlayStation and Xbox to temporarily ban all Russian accounts.

"We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia," Smith writes, stressing the company's stance on "this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia."

This suspension includes the likes of Windows, Xbox, Microsoft Azure cloud computing, and more. Additionally, Microsoft says it's "stopping many aspects of our business in Russia" and "working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom."

It's currently unclear what other business "aspects" Microsoft is suspending, nor do we know the full extent to which this decision will affect Xbox operations in Russia. The company's statement specifies "new sales," so while Russians won't be able to buy a new Xbox Series X from official sources, for example, when and how Russian access to services like Xbox Live or Xbox Game Pass will be affected is less concrete. We've reached out to Microsoft for more details and will update our reporting if we hear back.

More and more gaming companies and developers are beginning to act on the war in Ukraine. Earlier today, PlayStation seemingly pulled Gran Turismo 7 from Russian stores , though Sony has yet to comment on the situation directly. Yesterday, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt suspended all digital and merch sales in Russia and Belarus. Two days ago, EA pulled Russian teams from its latest FIFA and NHL installments.

