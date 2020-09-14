Microsoft differentiates Xbox Series X and Series S in new product pages

Microsoft has launched dedicated webpages for both the Xbox Series X and its little sibling, the Xbox Series S.

The difference in marketing language is stark, billing the Series X as "the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever" while pitching the Series S as packing "next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever" and calling it "the best value in gaming." In creating two distinct pages for each console, Microsoft seems to be differentiating between the two consoles in an effort to clear up any confusion surrounding its next-gen hardware strategy.

The two updated pages for Microsoft's next-gen consoles share a lot of similar language about Game Pass, the new controller, and some of the new hardware innovations like 3d audio and the storage expansion card. But it's the big bold messaging at the top Microsoft wants you to hear: The Xbox Series X is the massive, powerful brute you need if you want the best of the best, and the Series S is the cute, compact alternative if you're budget-minded and don't care about 4K.

For the uninitiated, the Xbox Series S is Microsoft's smaller, less powerful, all-digital next-gen console. While the Xbox Series X runs games in 4K resolution, the Series S caps out at 1440p. The Series S also has less internal storage and generally doesn't match up to its bigger sibling in power, but will only cost you $299 / £249.99 compared to the Series X at $499 / £449.99. Regardless of which console you choose, rest assured in knowing that both will play all of Microsoft's next-gen games.

Here's our own Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S comparison in case you need a little more help deciding which next-gen console is right for you.