Michael B. Jordan in talks to direct Creed 3

Michael B. Jordan has reportedly entered talks to direct Creed 3, the upcoming instalment in the Creed series. Jordan portrays the lead character in the series, and the new movie would mark the actor's directorial debut.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler helmed the first Creed, while Steven Caple Jr. directed Creed II. The third movie will be the ninth overall instalment in the Rocky franchise. Sylvester Stallone previously directed multiple Rocky movies, so it seems fitting that Jordan should take the reigns of the Creed movies.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Zach Baylin – screenwriter of the upcoming Will Smith-fronted drama King Richard – would pen Creed 3, which will continue the journey of Jordan's Adonis Creed. Stallone would likely reprise his role as Rocky for the third movie, while the actor has previously suggested that he would like boxer Deontay Wilder to play the son of Clubber Lang, Mr. T's character from Rocky 3.

Stallone has also spoken about a separate Rocky spin-off, revealing some of the idea to Variety last year. "Rocky meets a young, angry person who got stuck in this country when he comes to see his sister," he said. "He takes him into his life, and unbelievable adventures begin, and they wind up south of the border. It’s very, very timely." There was also confirmation that a Rocky prequel TV series was in discussions, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Jordan was last seen on screen in Just Mercy, and will next appear in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse. While we wait, make sure to check out the best movies on Amazon Prime right now.