Metal Gear Solid 3 players discover an incredibly creative hidden detail on the 3DS version

Metal Gear Solid 3 fans have discovered the Nintendo 3DS version of the game hides an incredibly creative feature.

Just below, you can see a forum post which popped up on the Metal Gear Solid-dedicated subreddit earlier this week. The post's author reveals they've discovered that, when Naked Snake loses his eye in Metal Gear Solid 3, the DS version of the game won't let you use the 3D depth slider when in third-person mode anymore, signifying the protagonist's loss of an eye.

This is a pretty creative detail in the DS version of Metal Gear Solid 3, and it's incredibly easy to see why it's gone unnoticed for so many years by players. For reference, the 3DS version of Metal Gear Solid 3 is the only platform that utilizes a 3D depth slider for the Hideo Kojima-led game, hence why it's never popped up before on other platforms.

Venturing into the comments section of the subreddit post sees users noting their surprise at having not picked up on the feature before. Additionally, one player notes that on the PS2 version of Metal Gear Solid 3, roughly 40% of the screen would have a gradient over it in the first-person mode after Naked Snake loses an eye, which we imagine would be a fair hinderance.

Players are discovering new, hidden features in Metal Gear Solid game what feels like every other month at this point. Earlier this year in fact, players discovered that you could shoot down the overhead electrical wires in Metal Gear Solid 5, electrocuting any enemy characters caught by the severed wires. That's one hell of a creative way to deal with enemy soldiers, but it's basically par for the course with Metal Gear Solid 5's creativity.

