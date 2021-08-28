Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2, Silent Hill 4 and more are now playable with modern controllers now on GOG

We still might not have official word on the next Silent Hill game just yet , but GOG is hoping to salve that wound by releasing a handful of classic Konami titles with modern controller schemes.

As spotted by Eurogamer , GOG has made "playing classic gems [...] even more enjoyable" by making five Konami titles compatible with modern controllers, including the Sony DualSense, the Microsoft One/X/S controller, and even the Nintendo Switch Pro.

The games include Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra (Castlevania, Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest, Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse, Contra, and Super C), plus three Metal Gear installments: Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid (my favorite Metal Gear game, don't @ me), Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance, and the criminally underrated Silent Hill 4: The Room (it has the best soundtrack of the bunch and don't @ me about that, either).

"As of now, these titles will not only enjoy full support for popular modern controllers such as Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock 4, Microsoft Xbox One X/S, and Nintendo Switch Pro but also receive optimized default key bindings and a few smaller fixes regarding the controller compatibility," the company confirmed on an official blog post.

As confirmed by commenters in the thread , it does not extend to last-gen (or even last-last-gen) controllers such as the one that came with the PS3, as they always required third-party drivers to work even back in the day.

Looking for a recap on the latest in the loooooong-running is-there-or-is-there-not-a-Silent-Hill-game-in-development saga? As Jordan summarized a couple of weeks back, the Abandoned app that was supposed to clarify just what the hell was going on at Blue Box Games and the many weird hints and conspiracy theories about the team possibly being involved in a new Silent Hill-slash-Kojima game ended up delivering very little indeed.

After downloading the app and going through the language selection and disclaimer sections, the app only lets players watch the "introduction," which turned out to be just the same clip we all saw in Blue Box's previously released trailer. Three other boxes lie under the Trailers submenu, but each one is blank and captioned with "Available soon!" and nothing else. Yes, we were disappointed, too.