Merlin Season Three Confirmed

Hit family fantasy drama Merlin, produced by Shine Television, has been recommissioned for a third series for BBC One.

The announcement comes as the second series of the Saturday evening show continues to enthral audiences, pulling in a peak of over 6 million viewers and a 31% share.

Ben Stephenson, Controller Drama Commissioning, says: “With its mix of magic, adventure and humour Merlin is perfect Saturday evening family television, and we are thrilled that Shine Television will be creating a new series for BBC One. I’m looking forward to seeing what adventures our popular young wizard, and his friends in Camelot, will go on in series three.”

Johnny Capps, Executive Producer, Shine Television, says: “Merlin is ready to burst back onto BBC One with more action, romance and, of course, magic to delight fans of all ages. After the thrilling finalé of the current series audiences will be left wondering what happens next – and with so many of Merlin and Arthur’s adventures yet to unfold, we can’t wait to continue the story.”

Series two has seen a host of high-profile guest-stars including Mackenzie Crook, Emilia Fox, Sarah Parish, Charles Dance and Adrian Lester, and continues on Saturday evenings on BBC One until the final episode on Saturday 19th December.

Merlin is executive produced by the award-winning Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy for Shine Television, with Bethan Jones executive producer for BBC.

The show has been recommissioned by Ben Stephenson, Controller Drama Commissioning, and Jay Hunt, Controller BBC One.