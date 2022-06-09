Meet Black Widow 2099

Writer Steve Orlando has promised the return of many original Marvel 2099 characters like X-Men 2099 in his new limited series Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, along with the debut of many new characters. Some will be a mix of established Marvel characters never seen in its original incarnation like Loki 2099 and some will be brand new legacy characters, like Winter Soldier and Moon Knight 2099.

Another such new legacy character will be Black Widow 2099.

Black Widow 2099 by design sheet by Alessandro Miracola (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The five-issue limited series celebrating Spider-Man 2099's 30th anniversary is bookended by two one-shot specials, Alpha and Omega, all written by Orlando with art by Paul Fry, David Wachter, Marco Castiello, Ze Carlos, Alessandro Miracola, and Kim Jacinto.

"To me, it's not 2099 if it's not looking ahead, if it's not new," Orlando recently told Newsarama about the series celebrating the return of what he calls "the preeminent cyberpunk vision of the Marvel Universe."

"You'll see a lot of familiar 2099 faces, from nearly every version of this future timeline we've seen before ... a lot of new! And a lot of classic ... all in the same package!"

Miracola will draw and Jesus Aburtov colors July 13's Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #4, which focuses on Black Widow 2099 and reveals her "mysterious origin and identity" and pits her against Hawkeye in a familiar Marvel dynamic.

Here are a few first look pages from the issue by Miracola and Jesus Aburtov, along with Miracola's character design sheet (above) and Ken Lashley's variant cover.

