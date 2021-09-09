Marvel's Wolverine announced by Insomniac

Marvel's Wolverine has been announced at today's PlayStation Showcase, coming to PS5 from Insomniac Games.

A teaser trailer revealed very little, but showed a gruff, plaid-laden figure sitting at a ruined bar. As a would-be attacked snuck up from behind, the camera moved to his fist, from which Logan's iconic adamantium blades quickly erupted.

Today's announcement came as quite a surprise, not least because Insomniac - the team behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales also announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2, featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as well as the symbiotic Venom. For the team to have brought out the standalone expansion as a PS5 launch game late last year and have two further Marvel projects in the works - as well as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - suggests a seriously impressive work rate.

Beyond a title, we've got very little to go on. From that bar fight, Logan himself looks like a proper brawler, but there's no word on gameplay or how combat will play out, or when in the X-Man's long life the game will be set. We do know that the game is in development for PS5, implying that it's probably not launching on PS4, but there's no release date - Spider-Man 2 is coming in 2023, but all we know is that Marvel's Wolverine is "very early in development". A PlayStation blog post states that the title "is a standalone game" being directed by Brian Horton and Cameron Christian, who acted as creative leads on Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

This evening's showcase brought some impressive new additions to our list of upcoming PS5 games.