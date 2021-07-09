Marvel's next Black Panther series delayed three months

The upcoming Black Panther ongoing series by John Ridley and Juann Cabal has been delayed by Marvel Comics.

The publisher has informed retailers that the monthly series, originally planned to launch on August 4, has now been postponed to November 3. The second issue is now slated to arrive December 1.

Marvel Comics hasn't disclosed the reason for this new Black Panther series' delays, however, the previous volume also had routine schedule issues not including an 11-month hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics))

Originally announced via the New York Times , Ridley and Cabal's Black Panther is marketed as a revolutionary new take on T'Challa and the Wakandan kingdom that will "upend everything… and have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe!"

"Secrets from T'Challa's past have come back to haunt him! Fresh from returning from his travels in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent!" reads Marvel Comics' description of Black Panther #1. "Now T'Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T'Challa everything…"

(Image credit: John Romita Jr./Klaus Janson (Marvel Comics))

In the inaugural arc 'The Long Shadow,' T'Challa and his sister Shuri will fight to present a mysterious threat that is assassinating sleeper agents working for the Wakandan government.

"It's a hybrid espionage-Super Hero thriller, but at its core, it's a love story," Ridley told NYT. "And I don't mean just romantic love, although there's some of that as well. It's love between friends.

"We're coming out of a summer where we saw Black people fighting for our rights, standing up, fighting in ways that we haven't had to do in years," Ridley added. "And it was really important to me after the year we had where we can have these conversations with Black people and we can use words like love and caring and hope and regret and all these really fundamental emotions that everybody has."

Black Panther #1 is now expected on November 3, with a collection of the first six issues - titled Black Panther Vol. 1 - already scheduled for March 1, 2022. Even at a monthly place, with the delays Black Panther #6 wouldn't be out until April 2022 at the soonest, so the collected edition could ultimately be delayed eventually as a result.

This all comes ahead of the highly-anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on July 8, 2022.