Marvel's Midnight Suns is a supernatural strategy game coming in 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG from the creators of XCOM coming in 2022.



Revealed during today's Gamescom Opening Night Live with a cinematic trailer, Marvel's Midnight Suns is being developed by Firaxis Games and is heading to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in March 2022.

Marvel's Midnight Suns focuses on a unique team of Marvel heroes who are banding together to take on Lillith, Mother of Demons. Despite this group containing the likes of Wolverine, Captain America, Iron Man, Magik, Dr. Strange, Blade, and Ghost Rider, they'll need the assistance of The Hunter, Marvel's first-ever customizable hero and who you'll be playing as.

The trailer also promised a gameplay reveal for next week, September 1, which will show off the game's strategic battles and how you'll be using the roster of 12 Marvel heroes in the game.

In a pre-show briefing, creative director Jake Soloman also revealed that between battles, players will explore a location called The Abbey, where they'll be able to build relationships with the heroes they fight alongside. He said: "Blade may want to lift weights or meditate, whereas Dr. Strange may want to read a book by the fire, while Tony Stark may want to drink at the bar or play video games."

In a press release, vice president of creative at Marvel Games Bill Rosemann said: "Marvel's Midnight Suns offers players the chance to not only live alongside legendary heroes, but to also experience an all-new, original story that dives deep into the monstrous shadows of the Marvel universe.

