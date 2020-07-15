Marvel's Avengers beta: When it starts and what it will include

The Marvel's Avengers beta begins next month, and it's set to offer up a wide selection of the game for testing before its full release on September 4.

Developer Crystal Dynamics shared the Marvel's Avenger beta details with IGN , explaining that the beta will become available at different times depending on where you're playing and whether you've pre-ordered.

August 7 - PS4 pre-order customers can start playing the beta

August 14 - All PS4 owners can start playing the open beta, and PC and Xbox One pre-order customers can start playing the beta

August 21 - PC and Xbox One players can join in the open beta as well

Here's how to get your Marvel's Avengers pre-order in if you want to start playing the beta ASAP.

Crystal Dynamics hasn't confirmed how long the beta will go for, though it is teasing more details to come at its next Marvel's Avengers War Table presentation set for July 29 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST. Here's creative director Shaun Escayg explaining some of what's to come in the Marvel's Avengers beta:

"We built the beta in such a way that you can experience most of the things that you’ll be doing in the full game," Escayg said. "That means playing a piece of the original single-player Avengers story campaign, fighting through co-op missions, experiencing hero and world progression, and exploring War Zones and Drop Zones, a new kind of mission we’ll talk about in the upcoming War Table on July 29. This beta is meaty, but it’s only a small part of the finished game."

We'll keep an eye out for the War Table presentation and give you more details once they come.