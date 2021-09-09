Marvel's 2022 plans are about to be spoiled by Kang the Conqueror in Timeless

Marvel Comics has revealed more about its upcoming one-shot Timeless #1 and how it fits into the broader Marvel Universe. The special serves as a preview of Marvel's 2022 plans , but be warned, its star Kang the Conqueror can travel into the future, and he doesn't give spoiler warnings.

"Kang the Conqueror always knows what happens next - it's a perk of being from the 31st century. But when chronal chaos throws the future he expects into disarray, the Conqueror finds a new challenge to pit himself against- and he's delighted by it," MacKay explains in the announcement. "In his adventure across the timelines, Kang will reveal things that will happen in the coming years, things that could, and things that should never."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Similar to specials like DC Universe Rebirth #1, Marvel Comics #1001, and Incoming #1, Timeless serves to set up the publisher's various 2022 plans through its story of Kang facing an unnamed antagonist described as "a foe both new and old." In the original announcement, Timeless was framed as a fight between Kang and a "threatening new timeline" that emerges. Could it be the product of one of the numerous Kang variants? That's the kind of force he's fighting in his current Kang the Conqueror limited series.

"Some futures will be revealed, others hinted at, and yet others will be annihilated- but which are which?" MacKay says, teasingly.

According to Marvel, Timeless will touch upon 2022 storylines for the X-Men, Daredevil, Venom, the Avengers, and "all the major players in the Marvel pantheon."

(Image credit: Kael Ngu (Marvel Comics))

MacKay's Timeless #1 script will be drawn by Kev Walker, Mark Bagley, and Greg Land. Immortal Hulk artist Joe Bennett was originally announced to be the third artist on Timeless, but Marvel has confirmed his replacement by Land. Marvel has decided to end its working relationship with Bennett.

"Our magnificent Marvel fans are sure to be thrilled by the spectacular stories we have planned for 2022," says Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski, "and Timeless serves as its seismic setup, taking our characters to some most unexpected places – and time periods – with plenty of secrets and surprises along the way! A look at Marvel's past, present, and future...it's all connected!"

Timeless #1 goes on sale on December 22.