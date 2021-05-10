Marvel reprinting Loki's time as a woman, just in time for their TV show

Marvel Comics has been gearing up for the June 9 debut of Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney Plus for with various collections on sale now (or soon), but in early May the publisher rush-solicited another one - a new one - from a very specific time in the god of mischief's life that could be a hint at what's to come in the television series.

Several Loki-centric issues from J. Michael Straczynski and Olivier Coipel's Thor run are being collected in a new collection titled Loki: Mistress of Mischief. These issues have been reprinted before in various Thor volumes, but this is the first time they've pulled them together for those looking for Loki.

And the Loki they'll find looks quite different, as Loki is presented as a woman.

(Image credit: Olivier Coipel (Marvel Comics))

"Loki reborn! When the Asgardian cycle of life begins again after Ragnarok, Thor's brother Loki comes back as...Thor's sister!" reads Marvel's description of Loki: Mistress of Mischief. "Loki returns with a sense of purpose, seeking a fresh start to write her story anew."

Newsarama will have more on this era in the coming weeks, but roughly both Loki and Sif are reincarnated - but Loki manages to steal the body meant for Sif, re-routing her spirit to a body of an elderly woman. Although Loki eventually reverted back to his male form, soon after he masqueraded again as a woman - this time, the Scarlet Witch to recruit a group of Avengers to fight Chthon - the elder god who wrote the Darkhold , which appeared in WandaVision.

Could Loki appear as a woman for a portion of his TV show? It's certainly possible, and MCU Sif actor Jaimie Alexander is reportedly reprising her role for Thor: Love and Thunder and possibly Loki according to Deadline .

Going back to comics, this Loki: Mistress of Mischief collection is scheduled to go on sale July 14 - the same day as the TV show's season finale. If you'd like to get an earlier start however, Straczynski's entire Thor run (including these Loki issues) are available now as Thor Volume 1, Thor Volume 2, and Thor Volume 3.

Many of these Loki stories are available now individually on digital platforms. For the best digital comics experience, check out our list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.