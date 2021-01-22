Marvel Heroes Reborn 2021: Character mash-ups are the key

Marvel Comics has released what is likely the first of a series of teaser images following up on their brief reveal of a new 'Heroes Reborn' storyline involving their Avengers family of titles/characters.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Following this week's previous teases of a return to the concept of Heroes Reborn for the 1996-97 story's 25th anniversary, the character art Marvel has now debuted hints that the story, whatever form it takes, may have some thematic commonalities with other stories Marvel has told in recent years.

With two images released so far, it appears that the characters featured in the new Heroes Reborn will be some kind of mash-ups of known Marvel characters, though it's unclear whether they'll be some kind of 'amalgam' style combinations of origins and powers as Marvel's previous Infinity Warps concept which mashed-up characters into totally new heroes, or if there will be another story explanation.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The two characters shown so far appear to be a mash-up of Doctor Doom and Juggernaut, with the character wearing armor that, while somewhat shaped like Juggernaut's massive helmet and gear, stylistically resembles Doom's armor. The character appears to have the Gem of Cyttorak, the source of Juggernaut's power, embedded in his chestpiece.

The other image appears to be a mash-up of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, and the Asgardian villain the Enchantress, who has often used her powers to try and charm the Avengers. The character wears an outfit similar to Wanda's classic gear, complete with the funky headpiece, though she's in Enchantress's green and black color scheme. It's worth noting that Scarlet Witch's brother Quicksilver has often worn green as well, so there may be another angle to this one.

As for how these characters might fit together or how the new Heroes Reborn will look, that remains to be seen. Stay tuned to Newsarama for all of Marvel's teasers and information about the new Heroes Reborn.

