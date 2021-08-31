Marvel Comics reveals 8 new "tentpole" titles Marvel Studios-style

Eight new Marvel comic book titles have been announced as part of the company's celebration of its 82nd birthday.

Scheduled to roll out in late 2021 and early 2021, these eight titles are pegged by the company to "shape the future of the Marvel Universe in the months to come."

Devil's Reign

Spinning out of the current Daredevil run by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, longtime villain Kingpin is turning his grip on New York City as its mayor into a stranglehold by outlawing all superheroes and releasing everything he and the municipal government have on the heroes' secret identities and more.

Brandishing a new version of the Thunderbolts which he debuted back during 'King in Black ,' Kingpin will face off against Daredevil, Elektra, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, "and more."

Devil's Reign debuts this December.

Avengers Forever

The classic '90s storyline Avengers Forever gets brought back in name and spirit this December as a multiversal Avengers line-up is recruited to "bring order to timelines where 'hope' is a four-letter word."

The recruits include an alternate reality version of Tony Stark where he's an archeologist and "Invincible Ant-Man."

Avengers writer Jason Aaron has been teasing this kind of event for the past year or so and recently introduced a Multiversal Masters of Evil in the Avengers / Hulk: Free Comic Book Day special. For this all-new Avengers Forever ongoing series, Aaron is teaming with artist Aaron Kuder.

"...spins out of the colossal events of this November's Avengers #50/750," Aaron writes on this blog. "A buncha characters old and new, a buncha craziness, a whole buncha fun to be had."

Avengers Forever debuts this December.

Timeless

Spinning out of the current Kang the Conqueror limited series, Timeless will follow the titular time tyrant as he defends Marvel's main universe, the 616, against a "threatening new timeline" that has emerged.

(Shades of Disney Plus' Loki and the Time Variance Authority's views on the Marvel Multiverse, huh?)

Writer Jed Mackay is working on this with a trio of artists: Kev Walker, Joe Bennett, and Mark Bagley.

Timeless debuts this December.

X Lives and X Deaths of Wolverine

Wolverine has been through the wringer over the course of his life, but the writer of his current ongoing series Ben Percy is planning on amping up the stakes in two interlocking limited series titled X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine.

Similiar format-wise to the twin House of X and Powers of X, these two series will, according to Marvel, will show "what happens to Wolverine when… His Pasts Meets His Future."

That's their capitalization, but could be referring to all the various alt-reality versions of Wolverine operating across the Marvel Multiverse including the aged Days of Future Past Logan.

Percy will be joined on this by his X-Force partner Joshua Cassara, along with Federico Vicentini.

X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine are both scheduled to debut in January 2022.

She-Hulk

Coinciding with the upcoming Disney Plus series, She-Hulk returns to comic book shelves with a new ongoing series by Runaways writer Rainbow Rowell and Hellions artist Rogê Antônio.

Picking up after the amped-up version of She-Hulk in the Avengers ongoing series and the current 'World War She-Hulk' storyline which shes her kidnapped and put through the Black Widow Red Room re-programming center, this new series will follow Jennifer Walters as she tries to put it all behind her and find a life outside of superheroing again as a lawyer.

But like a famous movie mobster once said, just when She-Hulk thinks she gets out, they pull her back in. The "they" in this situation is an unnamed "friend from her past."

She-Hulk debuts in January 2022.

Fantastic Four: Reckoning War

For the past 15 years, Marvel writer Dan Slott has been hitting at a mysterious event called 'the Reckoning War' in his various titles ranging from She-Hulk to the current Fantastic Four, and now it's finally happening with Fantastic Four: The Reckoning War.

Described as a re-ignition of "the original secret war of the Marvel Universe" (presumably referring to the early '80s Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars event), Fantastic Four: The Reckoning War will be drawn by Carlos Pacheco and Rachael Stott.

Fantastic Four: The Reckoning War debuts in January 2022.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Ahead of the Disney Channel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series debuting in 2022, Marvel is relaunching the original limited series. Unlike the seven other announcements today, the publisher doesn't reveal the creators involved or any significant clues on the storyline.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will debut in February 2022.

