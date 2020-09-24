Marvel Comics NYCC 2020 Schedule

Marvel Comics has revealed its schedule of panels for the upcoming New York Comic Con, which will take place from October 8-11 as an online event.

The publisher will host a total of four panels for the weekend, including its convention staple Women of Marvel panel.

Here are the four events Marvel is planning to host, along with descriptions of the panels.

Women of Marvel (October 8, 12:35PM-1:05PM ET)

Marvel will kick things off Thursday October 8 with Women of Marvel, which will take place from 12:35 – 1:05 PM ET.

"Today, telling stories for Marvel means stepping into a long lineage of characters and a vast web of backstories. What's it like to take on that challenge as a creator?" reads Marvel's description of the panel.

"This year, as part of New York Comic Con Metaverse, Women of Marvel invites some of Marvel’s celebrated storytellers into a virtual panel to talk about how they stay true to their creative style while continuing the stories of comic book characters so many people know and love."

X of Swords (October 8, 1:10PM-1:40PM ET)

Immediately following Women of Marvel, the X-Men will take the spotlight from 1:10-1:40 PM ET for an 'X of Swords'-themed panel.

"This fall, ten X-Men will rise, swords in hand, to defend the new mutant nation of Krakoa from mysterious new enemies in X of Swords!!" reads the official description.

"Join host Angelique Roche and an X-traordinary lineup of the finest creators weaving this bold new tale including Marvel Editor Jordan D. White, Tini Howard, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy and Vita Ayala! Guaranteed to bring you unbelievable revelations, memorable new characters, and breathtaking battles, this is the story you've been waiting for X-Fans!"

King in Black (11:45PM-12:15PM EST)

On Friday October 9, Marvel will look at another major story with a panel examining the upcoming Venom-centric crossover King in Black from 11:45-12:15 PM ET.

"This December… Darkness Reigns!" reads the description. "Marvel Editor Devin Lewis, writer Donny Cates, and artist Ryan Stegman will bring you everything you need to know leading into Eddie Brock’s climactic standoff with one of Marvel’s most terrifying villains in the next shocking chapter in their Venom saga, King in Black! It’s all been leading to this, True Believers!"

The Cast of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Reveals the First Look at Hulu's New Animated Series (October 9, 8:30PM-9PM ET)

Finally, Marvel will wrap things up with a focus on MODOK's new Hulu animated series, which also includes a comic book starring MODOK, written by the show's producers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum. That's Marvel's last panel, taking place from 8:30-9:00 PM ET on Friday, October 9.

"Everyone's favorite big-headed, egomaniacal Super Villain is coming to Hulu!" reads the description. "Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming adult animated series, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., hear from creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, and meet our hilarious cast of characters voiced by Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, and Melissa Fumero. Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is coming soon to Hulu."

