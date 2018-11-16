Man of Medan, from Until Dawn's creators, debuts eerie new trailer where every decision counts

“Don’t Play Alone” warns the Ghost Ship trailer for Man of Medan, which introduces an ominous narrator to Supermassive Games’ first entry in its Dark Pictures anthology horror series. The new gameplay trailer arrived online a few weeks ago, but a longer, extended cut debuted tonight, which you can check out for yourself in the video below, if you dare...

Man of Medan is an interactive horror adventure game that builds off of Supermassive’s success with 2015’s excellent PS4 exclusive, Until Dawn, in which a group of naval party animals come across a mysterious, submerged wreck from World War 2. Naturally, all manner of horror unfolds, as the trailer teases, but it’s up to you as to whether all five members of the group will survive this nautical nightmare.

As the “Don’t Play Alone” moniker implies, Man of Medan is designed to be best enjoyed with friends, as a dark twist on the party game in which you collectively work to see the story out to its end. The title will be launching for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in early 2019, set to be the first in a series of self-contained interactive horror stories from Supermassive Games, with a new entry releasing approximately every six months.