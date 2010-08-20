Popular

Live-action Metroid: Other M trailer is sexy and emotive in equal measure

A Zero suit and a whole lot of reflective brooding in the great TV spot for Nintendo's new one

However the game turns out, Nintendo is currently doing one hell of a job of selling Samus as a character. Potentially the deepest and most nuanced of all of Ninty's roster, she's really coming into her own with this campaign, with the spotlight tightly focused on her history, her tribulations, and what the cumulative effect of 24 years of lone bounty-hunting does to a person. And one or two lapses into slightly cheesy line delivery aside, this US TV spot does a great job of conveying all that. Any Nintendo gamer of a certain age who doesn't well upa littleduring the last flashback image frankly has no soul and is not to be trusted.

Also, Zero Suit.

So what do you think? Hyped? Or are you still dubious of a Metroid game developed by the Dead or Alive team?

David Houghton

Long-time GR+ writer Dave has been gaming with immense dedication ever since he failed dismally at some '80s arcade racer on a childhood day at the seaside (due to being too small to reach the controls without help). These days he's an enigmatic blend of beard-stroking narrative discussion and hard-hitting Psycho Crushers.