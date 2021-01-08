Latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine reveals the hottest games of 2021 for PS4 and PS5

Start 2021 the right way with a look at the best new games coming to PS5, PS4, and PSVR.

Inside Official PlayStation Magazine 184's bumper preview issue you'll find new details, interviews, and hands-on impressions of 2021's hottest games. With over 80 games covered, there's something for everyone this issue.

Deathloop

OPM takes an exclusive deep dive into Deathloop. (Image credit: Bethesda)

We take a deep dive into the PS5-exclusive Deathloop, which is set up to be one of the year's most unique new games. Part Dishonored and part Hitman this is a game like no other, and it's only on PS5.

Game director Dinga Bakaba tells us how the shooter is an experimentation: "The main thing we are experimenting with is the player-driven campaign,” says Bakaba, who explains how the structure is unexpected. “And because we want to focus on time loop gameplay and the invasion of Julianna, we have a small cast of characters, we have one place so you can build some familiarity, there is one big event and one goal. In a way it’s something more focussed than an epic tale of empires and countries.”

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Kena's new gameplay detailed inside OPM's latest issue. (Image credit: EmberLab)

Recalling the heyday of PS1 mixed with classic Rare influences and PS5 tech, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits impresses. In our gameplay demo we get to see new levels, boss fights, and a tease of what the Rot really is as we see new power The Clump in action.

EmberLab's co-founder Josh Grier tells us this issue: "The Clump hints at their previous form. Its body will evolve and retake the shape of the actual Rot when they come together," explains Grier in issue 184 of Official PlayStation Magazine.

Hitman 3 (PSVR)

IO Interactive discusses Hitman 3's PSVR mode in OPM#184. (Image credit: IO Interactive)

Hitman 3 is days from release, so let's get the hype going! This issue IO Interactive reveals how the game plays in PSVR, and why new gameplay and tech needed to be created to put us in Agent 47's red tie. And it goes both ways, the virtual reality mode has also affected how we play the main game…

IO Interactive’s Sidsel Marie tells us this issue: "You can pick up and inspect items by moving them closer to your face, throw items away when you’re done with them and even use them to smash glass. Some ingenious players have been taking advantage of some of these advanced physics in the game in the non-VR version already."

Resident Evil Village, Final Fantasy 16, and more…

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Sony, Bethesda, EmberLab, Oddworld Inhabitats) PlayStation preview 2021 The biggest games coming to PlayStation previewed in OPM#184. Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Capcom) Resident Evil Village Capcom's back in 2021 with a new Resident Evil. Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Oddworld Inhabitants) Oddworld: Soulstorm Abe is back in 2021, and on PS5. Hyped? Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: TT Games, Disney) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga TT Games speak exclusively to OPM in issue 184. Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: KO_OP) Goodbye Volcano High Exclusive access to PS5's emotional dinos in the latest issue of OPM. Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Square Enix) Final Fantasy 16 Final Fantasy 16 is going to be huge, get all the info in OPM's new issue.

