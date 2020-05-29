Last of Us 2 will run on PS5 "without issue", says PlayStation CEO

The Last of Us 2 may release this June for PS4, but it'll run just fine on PS5 , according to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with C NET .

"We hope this is a defining game for the generation," says Ryan, before confirming that the version launching next month "will run on the PS5 without issue". Even though there's been no reports of Naughty Dog or Sony working on updated visuals for The Last of Us 2 for the PS5, it looks like the game will still be compatible with the next-gen console.

As we recently reported , PS5 cross-gen support will be mandatory for all PS4 games submitted (not released) after July 13. While The Last of Us 2 was submitted well before that, it looks like the devs have taken Sony's "strong suggestion" to make PS4 games compatible with PS5 to heart.

The Last of Us 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, if not the last five years, so it's great to see that those who shell out the money for a shiny new PS5 will be able to enjoy the game. With AAA titles releasing so close to the Holiday 2020 next-gen release window, making them cross-gen compatible is something of a no-brainer, but it's still great to get confirmation about one of the biggest upcoming titles.

The Last of US 2 is launching on June 19, but as we just reported , Sony has confirmed the June 4 PlayStation: Future of Gaming event will focus on "games you'll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday".