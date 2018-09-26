Kingdom Hearts 3 lands authentic voice actors from Frozen, Toy Story, and more

If you're going to sprinkle some Tinkerbell dust over your Kingdom Hearts 3 game full of Disney characters, you may as well go all out when it comes to casting voice actors. The Kingdom Hearts series has always had The Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment as Sora, but this year it's adding famous faces (or at least vocal chords) from Frozen, Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

Here's a partial cast list full of recognizable names:

Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) as Olaf from Frozen

Kristen Bell (Frozen, Veronica Mars, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) as Anna from Frozen

Idina Menzel (Frozen, Enchanted, Rent) as Elsa from Frozen

Jonathan Groff (Frozen, Mindhunter, American Sniper) as Kristoff from Frozen

Zachary Levi (Tangled, Chuck, Thor: The Dark World) as Flynn Rider from Tangled

Donna Murphy (Tangled, Center Stage) as Mother Gothel from Tangled

John Ratzenberger (Toy Story, Cheers, The Incredibles, Coco) as Hamm from Toy Story

Wallace Shawn (Toy Story, The Princess Bride, The Good Wife) as Rex from Toy Story

Tate Donovan (Hercules, The O.C., Argo) as Hercules from Hercules

Kevin R. McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Downton Abbey) as Gibbs from the Pirates of the Caribbean series

Kingdom Hearts 3 won't be out until January 29, 2019, but my inner child is already at puking levels of excitement over the chance to explore the worlds of Toy Story and Frozen, especially if the powerful lungs that gave us 'Let It Go' are involved. As well as Frozen's Arendelle and the Toy Story toy box, Sora, Goofy, and Donald Duck will visit such fantastical locales as Tangled's Kingdom of Corona, Big Hero 6's San Fransokyo, and Monstropolis from Monsters Inc.