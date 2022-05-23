Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum find a way in these exclusive Jurassic World Dominion images

Arriving almost a year after originally planned (thanks, Covid), Jurassic World Dominion is nearly upon us. Yes, the world-ruling dinosaur franchise is back to take a bite out of the box office, but for fans of the series, the idea behind this one is a bit special.

For starters, it sees the first proper crossover between the original Jurassic Park trilogy’s legacy cast – Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum – and the Jurassic World series’ Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard (there are also significant key new players in the ensemble, including DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie). And then there’s the fact that this is the first Jurassic film to go fully off-park, off-island, with the dinosaurs having gone global at the end of the previous movie, Fallen Kingdom. What happens when humans and the prehistoric creatures try to coexist? We’re about to find out.

In the cover story of the new issue of Total Film magazine, director Colin Trevorrow and that ginormo-cast talk in-depth about bring the Jurassic World trilogy to a close. Below, you can check out three exclusive new images from Jurassic World Dominion, featured in the new issue.

(Image credit: Universal)

(Image credit: Universal)

(Image credit: Universal)

Above you can see Owen Grady (Pratt) and Kayla Watts (Wise), plus Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) and Ramsay Cole (Athie). In the final image you get a glimpse of a herd of Gallimimus out of that fog-shrouded windscreen, driving hazards being just one of the dangers of this new world order.

Before seeing the new film, you’re advised to check out Trevorrow’s short films ‘Battle at Big Rock’ and ‘The Prologue’, which give a flavour of what's been going on in the time that’s passed since fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Dominion opens in cinemas on June 10. For new interviews with Trevorrow, Pratt and the cast, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, May 26.

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so you never miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect and you’ll save money on the cover price, as well as getting exclusive subscriber covers like the one you can see above. And with our current subs offer, you can also get a free STM Powerkick portable charger..