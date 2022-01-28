Avengers, X-Men, Eternals event Judgment Day might be a Marvel Universe and MCU game changer

Marvel Comics' big event story for summer 2022 is shaping up to be a three-way showdown between the Avengers, the Eternals, and the X-Men called Judgment Day, The publisher has been teasing Judgment Day for weeks, and on January 28 they released three teaser-y pieces of dialogue from the story that gives more concrete evidence to the budding conflict between the three groups.

Judgment Day teaser (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Though the premise of the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals going head-to-head-to-head hasn't been explicitly spelled out, Marvel is making it clear what they've been building toward by including all three groups in the latest Judgment Day teasers.

All three images feature dialogue from prominent members of each of the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals - and according to Marvel's accompanying press release, they're actual quotes from Judgment Day that hint at the plot of the story.

First, Tony Stark (Iron Man) of the Avengers says, "Speaking broadly, I'm pro-hubris. But… how on Earth do you think we're going to make a god in a few hours?"

Tony's quote may tie back to the Avengers' current headquarters Avengers Mountain, which is built inside the husk of the fallen Celestial Progenitor fused with a literal mountain - which is a sacred site for the Eternals that they don't appreciate being co-opted by the Avengers. Could the Avengers attempt to reanimate the Celestial Progenitor?

March 9's Eternals #10 features the Eternals on a 'breaking and entering' mission into Avengers Mountain with the intent to use it to communicate with the remaining, living Celestials on how to beat their current foe Thanos. Presumably, this leads to the Avengers/Eternals portion of the Judgment Day clash.

Then mutant precog Irene Adler, better known as the recently resurrected Destiny (who is a member of the Krakoan mutant leadership group, the Quiet Council), states "There will always be war. That's one thing we can always be sure of."

Judgment Day seems to be building up as a war on two fronts for the Avengers, as Marvel has already announced an Avengers/X-Men one-shot for Free Comic Book Day. Although little details have been revealed about that book specifically, Marvel has said it will lay the groundwork for something that "drastically alters" the relationship between mutantkind and the Avengers.

This three-way war seemingly comes full circle with the last quote, from the Eternals' Druig - revealing some animosity between him (and possibly his fellow Eternals) and the X-Men.

Druig says ominously, "For a million years, Earth has been protected from the Deviants. But we made a mistake… We missed some. The mutants."

It's unclear if Druig means that mutants will be revealed as literal offshoots of the Eternals' enemies the Deviants, or if he's speaking in a metaphorical sense. Interestingly enough, the concept of mutants (and superhumans in general) was linked to the fall of the Celestial Progenitor early on in Jason Aaron's still ongoing Avengers run, so there may be a closer relationship between the two populations than previously revealed.

You can check out all three teasers here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As for the Avengers and X-Men, they have rarely needed much of a reason to fight each other - 2012's Avengers vs. X-Men even made their rivalry the centerpiece of the Marvel Universe for a time.

Perhaps the last side of Judgment Day's triangle battle between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals will be revealed more specifically in just a few days, as Marvel's press release states that more information on Judgment Day will be released during the week of January 31.

