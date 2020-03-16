Japanese school kids overcome coronavirus quarantine with a Minecraft graduation ceremony

A group of Japanese elementary schoolchildren found a creative workaround to the coronavirus quarantine which has prevented them and countless others from attending their end-of-year graduation ceremonies: building and holding their own ceremony in Minecraft.

As SoraNews24 reports, Japanese Twitter user Backyennew shared several photos and videos highlighting the inventive efforts of his son and his schoolmates. Backyennew says his son already regularly played Minecraft with his friends, so it quickly became their go-to hangout after the Japanese government closed schools two weeks ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Using it as a social space to hold their own graduation ceremony just made sense.

It looks like these kids built a whole dang assembly hall, complete with a stage, seating, and a proper red carpet which they could all walk down in order to receive their virtual diplomas. The backdrop is even emblazoned with the word "Summer," just to reinforce the end-of-school vibes.

It's a shame that these kids, to say nothing of affected kids around the world, have had to miss school due to the coronavirus quarantine, but it is heartwarming to see them come together to overcome it like this. This video from Backyennew is especially wholesome:

Some of the comments translated by SoraNews24 are equally uplifting. "This will probably be an even better memory than a regular graduation for them," one user said. "The kids are alright," said another.