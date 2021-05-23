Is Sega planning to release a new Sonic Collection?

The "EU version" of an unannounced Sonic Collection for PlayStation 4 has popped up for sale online.

French retailer Sogamely has listed the game for sale and states it's "coming soon", but features no art or solid release date, nor anything else substantial beyond the fact it's slated to come to PS4 (thanks, VGC ).

While not announced, a Sonic the Hedgehog collection would certainly make sense, though, as Sega is in the midst of celebrating 30 years of Sonic. Plus Sega recently confirmed more remasters could be on the cards – along with a “super game” in the next five years – in its latest financial report.

The rumor comes just weeks after a German voiceover studio revealed it had worked on a Sonic Colors remaster in December 2020 , sparking speculation that Sega may be remastering the 2010 Wii and DS game.

Since then, however, the webpage reported to have leaked that information has now been deleted, although Sogamely listed the unannounced Sonic Colors Ultimate for sale for €35 (that's around $42 or £30). According to the retailer, it would be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One sometime in 2021, but that's also been taken down now.

If the leak does turn out to be true, it's a bad week for Sega. Just a few days back a Sonic the Hedgehog fan believes it has uncovered the plot of the second film whilst navigating a copyright website, and shared a screenshot of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ’s copyright page which features not only the dates in which work on the project began and is expected to be completed by, but also a short plot synopsis on the highly anticipated sequel.