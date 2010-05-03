Popular

iPhone game of the day: Space Miner: Space Ore Bust

By

Much more than just Asteroids with a funny storyline

Game: Space Miner: Space Ore Bust
Price:£0.59/$4.99
Size: 116MB
Out: Now

It's obviouswhat classic arcade gameSpace Miner: Space Ore Bustcalls "grandpa" - this is as loving a tribute to the old school classic Asteroids as you're ever going to find. But to call this an Asteroids clone would be asludicrous as calling a Lotus Elise a Model-T knockoff - there's far too much personality, sophistication and action under the hood for thataccusation to make any sense.

For starters, there'sa legitimately funny plot inwhichthe playerfights to help a lovable, yet dim-witted uncle save his asteroid mining business from the clutches of atypicalevil corporation.Add in the ability to upgrade every piece of your craft, a lovely graphical shine, solid controls and plenty of enemy robots to detonate and you've gota completely fresh and modern take on the whole "blasting space boulders" concept. Take 89 seconds to watch the trailer below, and it should be obvious why we love Space Miner. Theserocks... rock.


Above: It's goofy, it's unabashed, and it actually plays well too. Try it out.


Above: Everything about the Mega Space Corporation is important.

Buy Space Miner from iTunes

May 3, 2010

Eric Bratcher

I was the founding Executive Editor/Editor in Chief here at GR, charged with making sure we published great stories every day without burning down the building or getting sued. Which isn't nearly as easy as you might imagine. I don't work for GR any longer, but I still come here - why wouldn't I? It's awesome. I'm a fairly average person who has nursed an above average love of video games since I first played Pong just over 30 years ago. I entered the games journalism world as a freelancer and have since been on staff at the magazines Next Generation and PSM before coming over to GamesRadar. Outside of gaming, I also love music (especially classic metal and hard rock), my lovely wife, my pet pig Bacon, Japanese monster movies, and my dented, now dearly departed '89 Ranger pickup truck. I pray sincerely. I cheer for the Bears, Bulls, and White Sox. And behind Tyler Nagata, I am probably the GR staffer least likely to get arrested... again.
See comments