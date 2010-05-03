iPhone game of the day: Space Miner: Space Ore Bust

Game: Space Miner: Space Ore Bust

Price:£0.59/$4.99

Size: 116MB

Out: Now



It's obviouswhat classic arcade gameSpace Miner: Space Ore Bustcalls "grandpa" - this is as loving a tribute to the old school classic Asteroids as you're ever going to find. But to call this an Asteroids clone would be asludicrous as calling a Lotus Elise a Model-T knockoff - there's far too much personality, sophistication and action under the hood for thataccusation to make any sense.

For starters, there'sa legitimately funny plot inwhichthe playerfights to help a lovable, yet dim-witted uncle save his asteroid mining business from the clutches of atypicalevil corporation.Add in the ability to upgrade every piece of your craft, a lovely graphical shine, solid controls and plenty of enemy robots to detonate and you've gota completely fresh and modern take on the whole "blasting space boulders" concept. Take 89 seconds to watch the trailer below, and it should be obvious why we love Space Miner. Theserocks... rock.



Above: It's goofy, it's unabashed, and it actually plays well too. Try it out.



Above: Everything about the Mega Space Corporation is important.

