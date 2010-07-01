iPhone game of the day: Real Solitaire

Game: Real Solitaire

Price: £059/$0.99

Size: 5.1MB

Buy it now from the iTunes Store

You wouldn't think us gaming journos would be into Solitaire, but it just shows what a good free demo can do. This little app (and its iPad cousin) has taken up just as much of my time recently as Super Mario Galaxy 2.This may be practically identical to the free version you get with Windowsand even uses the same shuffling system, but its portability and addictive gameplay makes this the perfect time-killer wherever you are.

This full version is ad-free, which does make a difference, especially on the smaller iPhone screen. There are portrait and landscape views, different backgrounds... but at the end of the day, it's just Solitaire. It's not always fair (sometimes you literally can't win) and it's hardly action-packed. But withscoring, timingand excellent touch controls, this is as compelling a version as you'll ever see.



Above: Sometimes it looks like there's no way out. Can you see it?



Above: The start of another game. No score for that one? Bah!



Above: Well, I don't like to brag, but that's not a bad little time...

01 Jul, 2010