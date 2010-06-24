iPhone game of the day: Need for Speed Shift

Game: Need for Speed: Shift

Price: %26pound;1.79/$2.99 (sale price for a limited time)

Size: 179MB

Buy it now from the iTunes Store

Why does iPhone get an amazing version of Shift when the PSP's Shift was more like 'drop the 'f''? No matter - this is the best sensation of driving available on iPhone. The tilt-controlled steering is responsive and intuitive, the 'touch the screen to brake' mechanic works perfectly and the sensation of speed as you hurtle through a tunnel is spot-on.

There's a challenge-based career mode, multiplayer link-up and a load of useful camera views. With cars to buy and upgrade, there's plenty of reward here. Just be careful you don't repeat the first race four times over because you didn't realise you had to manually select race 2. Not that it happened to us. No sir.



Above: The graphics put the PSP version to shame. Dreamcast quality?



Above: The tilty bonnet cam is all kinds of exciting. Vroooom

24 Jun, 2010