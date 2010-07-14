iPhone game of the day: Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge

Game: Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge

Price: £4.99/$7.99

Size: 189MB

Buy it now from the iTunes Store

While we just gave the Xbox 360 version of this very game a highly respectable 8/10, you could probably add another point to that for this iPhone version. Having not only one of the best adventure games the world has ever seen in your pocket would be reason enough to buy it, but the redrawn visuals and brand new voice-overs make this damn near essential.

The game is better than its predecessor too, with improved pacing and more detailed backgrounds. And there's a certain charm to playing using the original game's graphics, which look surprisingly good on the iPhone's small screen. While it's not been optimised for iPhone 4's Retina Display just yet, that will only annoy the most anal technophiles. For everyone else, this is just a magnificent adventure game. A litle antiquated at times, but the charm is most certainly timeless.



Above: Enhanced mode can be switched back to Classic mode at any time. Both have their charms

14 Jul, 2010