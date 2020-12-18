Infinite Frontier #0 kicks off "the next phase of the DC Universe"

DC will usher in their new editorial era in a similar fashion to the way they ushered in the last, with an extra-sized one-shot special kicking off Infinite Frontier.

"Infinite Frontier #0 really feels like the beginning of a new era of DC Comics, a time when anything is possible," longtime DC writer Joshua Williamson says in the announcement.

"We're taking the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal and combining it with the best things we love as storytellers about the DC Universe, resulting in bold, fun, and exciting new directions," Williamson continues. "There are a lot of teases to new storylines, surprises, and mysteries for the year set up in Infinite Frontier #0 that you won’t want to miss."

Infinite Frontier #0 will go on sale March 2 and like 2016's DC Universe: Rebirth #1, the special will seed new storylines that'll play out in the returning March titles for the months (and possibly years) to come.

Infinite Frontier #0 variant cover by John Timms (Image credit: DC)

"The next phase of the DC Universe begins here!" reads DC's description. "Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe."

Unlike the Rebirth special that was written solely by Geoff Johns, the 64-page Infinite Frontier #0 will be an anthology format (an increasingly popular format for DC) with stories by:

Writers Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder, and James Tynion IV with artist John Timms

Writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist David Marquez

Writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad with artist Alitha Martinez

Writer Geoff Johns and artist Todd Nauck

Writer Joshua Williamson and artist Alex Maleev

Writer James Tynion IV and artist Jorge Jimenez

Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Jamal Igle

"In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected," DC's description continues.

"In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it’s the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns!"

Infinite Frontier #0 cover by Dan Jurgens and Mikel Janín (Image credit: DC)

In addition to Stargirl, there are a few other surprise characters on the cover art by Dan Jurgens and Mikel Janín that DC hasn't previously hinted at having prominent Infinite Frontier roles. Those include Alan Scott and his kids Jade and Obsidian (although he may play a role in The Swamp Thing), the Next Batman (in his full Future State costume), Booster Gold and Blue Beetle, and Calvin Ellis (the so-called President Superman, molded after former United States President Barack Obama, from Earth-23).

Keep in mind, DC has promised the January 5 finale of Death Metal will give birth to a "reborn Multiverse."

And oh yeah, Wonder Woman seems off on some different plane than the other heroes, and since this is DC, that is no accident. Wonder Woman's ethereal costume and being in the presence of the Spectre on the variant cover by John Timms might hold more clues as to Diana's status.

DC's even laid out an idea of where DC will go after Infinite Frontier #1 in its announcement, giving bullet-pointed jumping-off points into various storylines in the year ahead:

An unthinkable, unexpected attack by the Joker makes him the target of a worldwide dragnet with ex-cop Jim Gordon in hot pursuit in the ongoing series The Joker by James Tynion IV and Guillem March

Spinning out of her breakout appearances in Future State: Wonder Woman and Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman, a young Yara Flor begins the search for her destiny and connection to the Amazons

It’s orientation day at Titans Tower as Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval introduce a new group of teen heroes (including the future Red X) to the original New Teen Titans, setting the table for the duo’s Teen Titans Academy series in March

The adventures of the Justice League continue (beginning with Justice League #59), now written by Brian Michael Bendis with David Marquez, with new JL members, including Black Adam, Hippolyta, and Naomi

Wonder Woman ventures into the 'godsphere,' creating an exciting new storyline by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Travis Moore, continuing in March's Wonder Woman #770

Award-winning writer Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck tell an all-new Stargirl story

Look for more on DC's new Infinite Frontier era in the just-released DC March 2021 solicitations.