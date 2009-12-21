I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell review

Enjoy fratcoms but find them a touch too progressive? Try this.



Based on the true misadventures of boorish blogger Tucker Max (Matt Czuchry), it’s a truly noxious pant-smear of a movie.



On a bachelor party trip to a Salem strip joint, Tucker and his proto-sexpest mates abuse all manner of “sluts”, “whores” and “cum dumpsters”, before our hero – a psychopathic cock who channels both Stifler and Patrick Bateman – receives his sticky, diarrhoea-spattered comeuppance.



The real-life Max calls his nasty oeuvre “fratire”, but the real joke’s on anyone who blows their hard-earned on this misogynist tract.