How to live stream Parker vs Chisora fight: watch the boxing for free and from anywhere today

There's a stacked card of boxing from Manchester on Saturday, headlined by an intriguing title clash between two heavyweight title hopefuls.

Read our guide to getting a Parker vs Chisora live stream, and watch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world. In short, sports streaming network DAZN has exclusive rights to show the fight in over 200 countries worldwide.

Parker vs Chisora at a glance This title fight takes place at the Manchester Arena in England on Saturday, May 1. The main card begins at: 7pm BST / 2pm ET/ 11am PT / 4am AEST / 6am NZST, with Parker vs Chisora's ring walks expected around 10pm BST / 5pm ET/ 2pm PT / 7am AEST / 9am NZST

Former WBO heavyweight champion Parker comes into tonight's main event having won four fights in a row since the New Zealander lost high profile back-to-back bouts against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018.

Those four wins came against a lower standard of opposition than that being offered by Chisora, with the British fighter looking to get back on track and set up another world title shot after he suffered a unanimous points decision against Oleksandr Usyk back in October.

The fight tops a bill that also includes plenty of high-profile names on the undercard including Katie Taylor, Chris Eubank Jr and Campbell Hatton, son of boxing legend Ricky, with Satudy's line up also boasting a light-heavyweight title clash between Dmitry Bivol and Craig Richards.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Parker vs Chisora, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

How to live stream Parker vs Chisora online for FREE

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") , is fast becoming one of the major players worldwide for broadcasting top tier boxing as well as Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and F1 action in some regions.

This huge fight is the latest major sporting event to have been snapped up worldwide by the subscription service.

DAZN is a completely online service, with its broadcasts and on demand content available exclusively via the the DAZN app, as well as smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers.

If you're new to DAZN, the platform is currently offering all sorts of different discounts depending on your region for fresh customers - and in some cases free trials.

We break down how you can get DAZN in some of the major regions below.

DAZN

The Parker vs Chisora boxing match will be exclusively streamed on DAZN across most territories outside of the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Samoa. In the US, you can pay £19.99 a month or $99 for an annual subscription to get your dose of boxing content on DAZN. The main card starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT, with Parker vs Chisora likely to start at around 5pm ET / 2pm PT. Those in Canada can sign up to DAZN for $20 a month, or get a yearly subscription for $150, getting a total discount of $90 a year. Canadian customers can also benefit from a one month free trial. Much like in the US, timings are 1pm ET / 10am PT for the main card and 5pm ET / 2pm PT for the Parker vs Chisorafight. If you're down under, Australian DAZN subscriptions cost $2.99 a month. You'll be able to tune in for the main card at 3am AEST, with Parker vs Chisora set to start after 7am AEST.

Parker vs Chisora live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

This much-anticipated fight is a pay-per-view affair in the UK, with Parker vs Chisora fight available for £19.95 via Sky Sports Box Office. After paying the fee, you'll be able to watch all the action either via your Sky account, or on your computer, mobile phone, tablet, console or TV streaming device. Sky's coverage of the event starts at 6pm BST, but Parker and Chisora aren't expected to step into the ring until after 10pm. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

How to watch Parker vs Chisora: live stream boxing in New Zealand

There's unsurprisingly a huge amount of interest in this fight in Parker's native New Zealand and Spark Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to the fight in the region. The service will be offering all the action form England via pay-per-view, and if you sign up before Saturday you'll save a bit by paying $39.99. After that it's $49.99. Coverage of the event starts at 5am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning, with Parker and Chisora expected to enter the ring after 9am. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview boxes.

Live stream Parker vs Chisora from anywhere