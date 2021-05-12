Horizon Forbidden West studio director teases PS5 DualSense haptics for stealthy players

Horizon Forbidden West will take special advantage of the DualSense controller to add an extra dimension to the handy act of hiding in tall grass.

Horizon Forbidden West will also be available on PS4, but Guerrilla studio director Angie Smets told Wired about something that PS5 players in particular will be able to look forward to, thanks to DualSense's improved haptic feedback.

”If you want to take a stealth approach to a combat situation and you dive into long grass, you can feel those long grass leaves," Smets teased. It might sound small, but anybody who has played the first game can tell you that hiding in tall grass is a key part of the robo-dino takedown process. You'll have plenty of opportunities to get the full grass rustling experience - but now with post-apocalyptic Californian grasses, and maybe even seaweed.

The internals of the PS5 itself will also allow for improved visuals and much faster loading screens for fast travel and beyond, naturally. And while we already knew that Forbidden West was slated to arrive this year , it's good to hear Sony confirming it again via Wired - now if only they could give us a release date so we know exactly when we can start playing.

Horizon Forbidden West is the long-awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, which first came out in 2016 (then finally made it to PC in 2020 ). It follows Aloy on a journey far from home, taking the young hunter to a far-future version of the San Francisco Bay Area and possibly even further beyond.