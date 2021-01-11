Hitman 3 Trophies are live and there’s a lot of them

Hitman 3 Trophies are live, well ahead of the game launching later this month on January 26.

Over on Exophase.com, a site that builds databases around Trophies listed on the PlayStation Network, Hitman 3's Trophies appeared earlier today on January 11. There's still well over two weeks to go until IO Interactive's third entry in the World of Assassination trilogy launches, so there's plenty of time to peruse through the Trophies listed in anticipation of the game releasing.

Don't worry though, we won't list any of the Trophies here if you're concerned about being spoiled on Hitman 3 at all. What's interesting about the Trophies though is that there's so many of them: a grand total of 84. However, this does include DLC Trophies for content relating to both Hitman and Hitman 2, both of which will be playable through Hitman 3 if you already own them on the same system.

If you then go back to playing either of the previous Hitman games this way, they'll both get a boost from running on Hitman 3's new engine, which IO has upgraded for the new release. In short, both Hitman and Hitman 2 are going to look a whole lot better than they previously did if you're running them through Hitman 3.

IO previously announced that, when installed, all three games will take up less than 100GB of storage space on consoles or PC. If you were worried about having the entire trilogy installed at once to replay missions across the two past games, there's no need to worry about your console's hard drive capacity.

Hitman 3 launches later this month on January 26, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Across next-gen platforms, IO's new game will run at a fantastic 4K/60FPS.

For a comprehensive guide to all the other games set to launch over the coming year, you can head over to our new games 2021 guide for more.