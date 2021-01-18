Hitman 3 PC players won't have to repurchase previous games on Epic Games Store, says IO Interactive

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has released an updated pre-launch guide, confirming that it's working on a solution to allow PC players to import locations from Hitman 1 and 2 "at no additional cost".

The update to the launch plans comes after IO originally indicated that PC players would need to repurchase access packs on the Epic Games store to play Hitman 2 levels in the new game, even if they already owned it on Steam.

When IO Interactive first announced Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC, the studio confirmed that "PC players will be able to carry over their current progression and unlocks from Hitman 2 on Steam into Hitman 3 on Epic Games Store", before the previous update indicated this would no longer be the case. Now, the studio is working to ensure players won't need to repurchase the content.

"On PC, we are continuing to work on a solution with our partners to allow PC players who own Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 to import locations from those games into Hitman 3 at no additional cost," the studio states. "We can guarantee that players will NOT need to repurchase the games."

Epic Games put out a statement on Twitter echoing that same sentiment, saying, "We never want players to feel forced to repurchase content on the Epic Game Store that they bought on another PC store so they can access features in a new game. We are working closely with IO Interactive and you will be able to access past content from earlier Hitman games."

In other news, IO Interactive confirmed Hitman 3 will release on Nintendo Switch on the same date as other platforms.