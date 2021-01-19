Hero Initiative and BINC Foundation double up in new fundraising auction

Spider-Man and Green Goblin by Tims Sale and Matt Wagner

Hero Initiative, the charity dedicated to helping comic book creators in medical or financial need, announced their latest fundraiser in partnership with the BINC Foundation (Book Industry Charitable Foundation) this week.

Rogue and Gambit by Jorge Molina and Phil Noto (Image credit: Hero Initiative)

Double Visions is an art auction that kicks off February 2 and features two comic book artists teaming to draw original art. That art features two comic book characters to benefit two comic book charities - the Hero Initiative and the Binc Foundation’s Comicbook United Fund, which helps comic book retailers in need due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Here's a list of some of the original art pieces that will begin to be made available for auction on February 2 (pieces will be auctioned off via Hero's eBay account five at a time) along with Hero Initiative's descriptions:

Spider-Man and Venom, by Humberto Ramos and Ryan Stegman. Spidey by Humberto, Venom by Ryan…with these two superstars on the art chores, what more can you ask?

Darth Vader vs. Luke Skywalker in a lightsaber duel by powerhouses Giuseppe Camuncoli and Marco Checchetto

Elseworlds Batman and Batgirl by legendary creators Howard Chaykin and Dan Brereton.

Matt Wagner and Tim Sale have paired up to produce not one but TWO Spider-Man/Green Goblin pieces! Who says lightning doesn't strike twice?

Mike McKone and Tom Raney have contributed two companion pieces, watercolors of Green Lantern and Sinestro! Mike and Tom have been producing amazing work that has dazzled fans for years, and now Tom will be taking the art reins on the new GL series.

Two of the superstar talents from the defining '90s mutant titles, Larry Stroman and Whilce Portacio bring X-Factor and Bishop to life.

Fan-favorites Jorge Molina and Phil Noto offer this full-color masterpiece featuring everyone's much-loved couple, Rogue and Gambit.

Additional contributions as described by Hero Initiative include the original art to published work, including:

Red Hood #51 variant cover by Kael Ngu—One of the hottest new talents provides this iconic image of this member of the Bat-family.

Defenders #4 variant cover painting by Gabriele Dell'Otto, one of the most sought-after cover artists in the industry has donated this incredibly powerful image!

Hero Initiative is also promising additional announcements featuring superstar creators like Chris Bachalo, Neil Gaiman, Dale Keown, Ed McGuinness, Adam Kubert, Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, J. Scott Campbell, David Nakayama, and more.

A gallery of artwork is available to view on Hero Initiative’s website.

Check out creator Dexter Vines' testimonial about the assistance he's received from Hero Initiative.