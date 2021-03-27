Here's when you'll be able to play Rocket League Season 3

Rocket League Season 3 will go live on April 7, 2021.

"Players, start your engines! Rocket League Season 3 is fueled up and ready to roll on April 7!" teases developer Psyonix. "Get ready for the most high-octane season yet, featuring a new Rocket Pass, Challenges, and content from NASCAR and Formula 1 coming in May!"

Here, check out the action for yourself:

Further details about what's coming in the Rocket Pass are expected to be revealed next week, but a teaser hints that it will be "obsessed with speed", with Rocket Pass Premium unlocking the all-new Tyranno "and 70+ tiers of new items".

We also know that the new season includes a redesigned DFH Stadium as well as the NASCAR and Formula 1 bundles.

ICYMI, Rocket League is getting a 2D mobile spinoff called Rocket League Sideswipe , and it's coming to iOS and Android devices later this year.

Psyonix announced the game earlier this week with a look at some alpha gameplay. Sideswipe is played in two-minute 1v1 or 2v2 matches where players compete to knock a ball into a goal using RC-like cars. It really is a faithful 2D rendition of Rocket League, that feels like a high-def version of some old flash games.

Sideswipe will offer a competitive ranking system of its own, and the alpha trailer also shows off some of the customizations you'd expect from Rocket League.

Rocket League is out now on PC via Epic Games Store, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.