Here's what Naughty Dog, Sony Santa Monica, and others have to say about the PS5 specs

"By far the biggest leap in my career": PlayStation's first-party studios react to PS5 specs

Yesterday's Road to PS5 livestream contained a wealth of new information about the PS5 specs, PS5 design, and much more, and Sony's family of first-party studios had a lot to say about what the architecture of the PlayStation's next-gen console means for the upcoming PS5 games, particularly those that will be exclusive to the platform itself. 

Developers from Naughty Dog, Sony Santa Monica, and elsewhere expressed genuine excitement at how the new PS5 SSD could revolutionize the way they develop (and we play) their games, with both co-game directors on The Last of Us 2 emphasizing the power it'll hold over the future of the industry. 

A former Naughty Dog developer, James Cooper, however, wasn't too please when PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny used his work on Uncharted 4 as an example of the limitations of designing under the PlayStation 4's infrastructure...

I'm sure it's nothing personal, James.

Speaking of limitations, Cerny also used Sony Santa Monica's 2018 God of War reboot to address the PS4's infamous noisy fan issue, but the game's creative director Cory Barlog seemed to take the call out on the chin.

PlayStation's first party developers weren't the only ones expressing interest in the latest set of spec reveals. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford's response suggests the inevitable Borderlands 4 could make good use of the PS5's new processing system. 

That said, not everyone is happy with how both PlayStation and Microsoft have been communicating the power of their respective next-gen consoles, particularly when it comes to the word "teraflop." 

Hopefully now that Sony has got all its tech jargon out of its system, we'll soon hear more about the PS5 price, PS5 launch games, and more consumer-relevant details as the console nears ever closer to its Holiday 2020 release window. 

There's still no word of a Coronavirus-induced PS5 delay, but there's no guarantee the continued shutdown of production pipelines and stock markets won't have an effect on PlayStation's plans. We'll keep you in the loop as soon as we hear anything more PS5 related. 

