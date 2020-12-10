Here's some tips to improve Cyberpunk 2077 FPS on PC

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially launched worldwide but some players have been struggling with maintaining frame rates while playing on PC. If that's you, and you want to improve your Night City experience, some helpful souls on Reddit have shared some tips that can help you do just that.

SirDemonLord shared his recommendations on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, saying, "Chances are these settings are holding you back from seeing the proper graphics by making them blurry or otherwise not as nice as without these settings enabled."

Their suggestion's include turning off depth of field, chromatic aberration, film grain, and motion blur. It's also important to remember to have your new AMD or Nvidia drivers up to date. New drivers dedicated specifically to support Cyberpunk 2077 have recently been released, and without them your GPU won't be running at its best.

According to Cohibaluxe, there is another setting in particular which can ruin the experience altogether. Apparently turning down Cascaded Shadows Resolution from high to medium will more than likely double your FPS, with the Reddit user explaining that it can also change the way character dialogue appears on screen. They said, "If you're struggling on PC, this is how I went from <20FPS to solid 60FPS at 4K ultrawide (3840x1620) with DLSS amd RT enabled on RTX 3070."

They also added that turning every other setting from low to high did not yield much difference, perhaps only single digits for FPS. Cascaded Shadows Resolution looks to be the answer, they added, "Set everything else as high as you'd like, but always keep this setting at medium, max."

Cyberpunk 2077 players have been sharing their first experiences with the game, and some are not so good. Players are complaining about performance issues for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with some sharing footage of how badly the game looks and runs on certain platforms.

If you're wondering whether you should step into Night City, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review.