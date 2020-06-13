Here's a new System Shock reboot trailer

We've finally been treated to another snippet of the System Shock remake in development by Nightdive Studios.

Our latest peek comes courtesy of Day 1 of the Guerilla Collective and shows how the remaster of the seminal 1994 title is progressing. In a brief all-new teaser, we see how the Citadel station has fared (spoilers: not well) accompanied by some period-appropriate and super funky light jazz (thanks, PC Gamer ).

The System Shock remake is being crafted in Unreal Engine 4 and is expected to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (it was also expected on Google Stadia, but there's no Stadia logo included at the end of this teaser, so plans may have changed).

If you like what you see but weren't one of the 21,000 contributors who backed the $1.3 / £1 million crowdfunding campaign, don't panic - the game can still be preordered via the game's Backerlit page .

As for the beleaguered third instalment of the franchise? System Shock 3 developer OtherSide Entertainment announced recently that publishing giant Tencent "will be taking the System Shock franchise forward ".

As Austin reported at the time, while OtherSide's announcement was vague, many assumed this meant a total buyout. However, Nightdive Studio CEO Stephen Kick subsequently confirmed on Twitter that Nightdive still owns the System Shock franchise and IP itself.

Nightdive Studios also announced last year that it was re-releasing System Shock 2, too. In an email to GamesRadar, Kick shared a bit more about the Enhanced Edition, including the odds of it coming to consoles.

"We're going to experiment with other platforms mostly to evaluate how the UI from [System Shock 2] would transition to a controller, but that doesn't guarantee you'll see [it] appear on console anytime soon," Kick explained at the time. "Our priority with the Enhanced Edition is to be able to deliver an updated co-op multiplayer component. As of right now starting a co-op campaign is needlessly complicated and we're going to address that by implementing features that will enable a more modern and streamlined experience."