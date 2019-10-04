Hearthstone's Haunted Tomb Halloween event is bringing 23 bonkers Wild cards to Standard

Hearthstone's latest event is the Haunted Tomb, and among other seasonal goodies, it's bringing 23 cards and Legendaries from the Wild and Hall of Fame sets. These cards will be playable in Standard for a limited time, which is sure to add a bit of spice to the current meta, in the same way that adding a bucket of cayenne would add a bit of spice to a bowl of chili. The event will kick off on October 8 and end on October 30, and the three weeks in-between look positively stacked.

Let's start with the main dish: all 23 returning Wild and Hall of Fame cards. All players will receive free copies of these cards for the duration of the event, meaning everyone will get to play with them. Here's the full list:

Druid : Astral Communion and Kun the Forgotten King

: Astral Communion and Kun the Forgotten King Mage : Babbling Book and Flamewaker

: Babbling Book and Flamewaker Paladin : Mysterious Challenger and Avenge

: Mysterious Challenger and Avenge Hunter : Lock and Load and Call of the Wild

: Lock and Load and Call of the Wild Shaman : Evolve and Thing from Below

: Evolve and Thing from Below Rogue : Shaku, the Collector and Swashburglar

: Shaku, the Collector and Swashburglar Priest : Lightbomb and vol'jin

: Lightbomb and vol'jin Warlock : Imp Gang Boss and Renounce Darkness

: Imp Gang Boss and Renounce Darkness Warrior : Varian Wrynn and Bloodhoof Brave

: Varian Wrynn and Bloodhoof Brave Neutral: N'Zoth the Corruptor, Sylvanas Windrunner, Ragnaros the Firelord, The Curator, and Emperor Thaurissan

Those are some spicy Legendaries. Most of these cards just rotated out of Standard, but many were deliberately moved to the Hall of Fame due to the warping effect they had on the meta. N'Zoth the Corruptor, Ragnaros the Firelord, Sylvanas Windrunner, and Emperor Thaurissan are especially powerful, and will no-doubt enable some disgusting combos and finishers in today's decks. There are some other standouts, too. Mage and Priest got some phenomenal and flexible tools, Imp Gang Boss will be great for Zoolock, and Bloodhoof Brave may well make the cut in Control Warrior.

The Haunted Tomb events has more than just bonkers cards, mind you. It will also see three unique Tavern Brawls featurning time trials with boosted rewards, bonus daily quests which dish out more packs and gold, and the return of Dual-Class Arena. Two new $20 card bundles will also be available: one for 20 packs of Rise of Shadows, and one for 20 packs of Saviors of Uldum. These bundles also come with a free Legendary, making them a relatively inexpensive way to get into the new sets. Speaking of which: if you log in at any point between October 8 and October 30, you'll receive five packs (two Saviors of Uldum, two Rise of Shadows, and one Rastakhan's Rumble) for free, so even if you don't plan on playing with Ragnaros all day, you may as well log in. But really, who doesn't want to slam a YOLO Rag again?