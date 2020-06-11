Haunted toys terrorize in Swamp Thing: New Roots #8

DC Digital First dives back in to the magic of the Green with its upcoming June 14 daily release, Swamp Thing: New Roots #8, which continues Alec Holland's mystical quest through the bayou as he follows the mysterious Fifolet to an unknown destination.

This edition features a pair of tales by writer Phil Hester and artist Tom Mandrake, who have crafted a strange story in the continuing saga of Swamp Thing in the bayou.

First, in "Toys on Parade", Swamp Thing lurks through the southern swamps of the bayou, encountering a mysterious young woman trapped in the swamp by monsters.

Here's DC's solicitation for "Toys on Parade": "Deep in the bayou, Swamp Thing continues to follow the fifolet, despite not knowing the mysterious spirit’s ultimate destination. On his way he encounters a strange and powerful girl locked away in the swamp, with magical friends and a monster at her door."

Then, Swamp Thing's sojourn through the bayou takes a surprisingly personal twist as the magical entity he's been pursuing leads him into more familiar territory in Hester and Mandrake's "The Ghost Light".

Here's DC's official synopsis for "The Ghost Light": "Swamp Thing has been following the eerie light of the Fifolet as the spirit leads him to people in need of his help. But what if the mysterious ghost light has a deeper purpose? What if it knows more about Swamp Thing’s past than it lets on...and what if it’s trying to lead Alec Holland home?"