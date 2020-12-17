Harley Quinn takes over promotion of her new ongoing series from DC

Stephanie Phillips and Riley Rossmo are launching a new Harley Quinn ongoing series at DC in March, and ahead of that DC has found a spokesperson to help promote it: Harley Quinn.

(Image credit: Riley Rossmo (DC))

In an email sent out to retailers earlier this week, DC relayed what they say is Dr. Harleen Quinzel herself talking about this new era.

"Ahem! You better read this closely, 'cause we've got a red-hot relaunch on our hands here - and I should know!," Harley reportedly says. "Harley Quinn here to let everyone know that I got a brand-new monthly series here with a brand-new status quo. I'm coming back to Gotham City to make up for the sins of my past, and help the city recover from 'The Joker War'!"

Harley fought on Batman's side in the recent 'The Joker War' event, including a few showdowns with Punchline.

"But there's no welcoming committee waiting for me, your favorite Maid of Mischief!" Harley's message continues. "And between you and me, some real creeps are working to keep the city broken. We can't let that happen, can we? Rising-star writer Stephanie Phillips, my new partner in crime, takes me into a bold new era with her partner in artistic crime Riley Rossmo, who I gotta say designed a real nice new costume for me. You're not gonna wanna miss this one, folks!"

Here's that new costume:

(Image credit: Riley Rossmo (DC))

Harley Quinn #1 goes on sale on March 23, but for those antsy for this new era there's a couple of appetizers coming early: Phillips is writing a future version of Harley in the January/February limited series Future State: Harley Quinn, and also has a Harley/Poison Ivy short in March 16's Batman: Urban Legends #1.

