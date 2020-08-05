Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red adds new creators... and more Poison Ivy

DC has revealed the next round of creators working on chapters seven through ten of its Digital First comic book series Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, including several creators whose involvement was previously announced, along with several creators whose names have just been revealed.

First up, writer/artist Erica Henderson creates August 7's chapter seven, titled 'Give Me a Break,' the cover for which is seen here.

(Image credit: DC)

"Some people burn their ex's belongings as a way of putting their past behind them," reads DC's description of 'Give Me a Break.' "When Harley Quinn does it, she takes her whole apartment building with her, which causes more than a little friction with her roommate Poison Ivy, who's something of a stickler when it comes to not almost dying in a fire. The legendary partners come to blows in this cautionary tale for the ages!"

Then, August 14's chapter eight features 'End of the Line' by writer Daniel Kibblesmith and artist Marguerite Sauvage.

"When Harley dozes off on a Coney Island-bound subway, she finds herself in a corner of the city she never imagined…the X Train, a pirate-filled locomotive sailing the troubled waters of New York's underground!" reads the story's official description.

August 21's chapter nine, by writer/artist Joe Quinones, is titled 'Indiana Quinn!' and focuses on a botched heist.

"Harley Quinn finds herself kicked to the curb when she botches Poison Ivy's best-laid plans to acquire a treasure of myth and legend!" reads the official synopsis for 'Indiana Quinn!' "Determined to prove her worth, Harley sets off to capture the prize for them both, but not before drawing in Batman and Batgirl in a thrilling and dangerous adventure across the globe!"

Finally, chapter ten will be created by writer/artist Dani, and features the story 'Sunshine Getaway.'

"Harley was trying to take a nice and quiet post-breakup vacation into the Slaughter Swamp, but disaster strikes when a bunch of creeps kidnap her beloved hyenas Bud and Lou," reads the official synopsis. "Time for her to put a very particular set of skills to use and kick some ass!"

Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is planned to run for 14 chapters, with a print collection planned for release in February, per this Amazon listing.