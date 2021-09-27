Halo Infinite multiplayer beta opens its second week to all Xbox players

Week 2 of the Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview will be available to all players on Xbox, whether or not you previously signed up for testing.

Registration with the Halo Insider program was a requirement for previous Halo Infinite technical previews, but Microsoft has now announced that it's waiving that requirement for players on Xbox. Just download the Xbox Insider Hub app if you don't already have it installed, then open it up and start your Halo Infinite tech preview download from within the hub. You'll be all ready to play when the second weekend of tests begins this Friday.

Report in, Spartan. All #XboxInsiders on Xbox are invited to join Weekend 2 of the #HaloInfinite Tech Preview! Check the Xbox Insider Hub app for details. Not an Xbox Insider? Joining takes seconds--just install the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Store! https://t.co/TuU5uoNHw6 pic.twitter.com/dTB1NpPbKmSeptember 27, 2021 See more

It looks like Microsoft has only thrown the doors open for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S versions of the game so far. We didn't see any option for Halo Infinite when we checked the Windows 10 version of the Xbox Insider app, which indicates that the only way to play on PC is still signing up to be a Halo Insider before the cutoff date (which was several weeks ago). We'll let you know if and when that changes.

The first weekend of this latest test was a big hit both in terms of finding glitches - like a bug that lets you melee enemies at ludicrous speed - and for players who were eager to get back to some of that good, old-fashioned Halo PvP. GamesRadar's Alyssa Mercante says it "gave me everything I've been waiting for," with subtly refined and updated weapons and mechanics surrounding the same competitive chaos core that players have loved since 2001.