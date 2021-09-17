Halo Infinite might have redesigned its Brutes (and Craig)

Halo Infinite's Brutes (and Craig) looks like they've had a big makeover.

Just below, you can see a slate of leaked in-game screenshots of Halo Infinite, which made their way online on September 16. While the source of the screenshots is unconfirmed right now, they represent a big overhaul for the Brutes, if the screenshots themselves are actually representative of the final game from 343.

If the Brutes have had a redesign in Halo Infinite, that only means good things for Craig. The now-famed Brute was caught in a screenshot of Halo Infinite's initial gameplay reveal in July 2020, and became an overnight sensation online, chiefly for the reason that he looked less-than-ready for the limelight.

Fast forward a few months, and even Xbox themselves had brought into the attention surrounding Craig. Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed in an interview that Xbox employees often wore t-shirts sporting Craig's face, as the team at 343 and Xbox really embraced the sudden popularity of the unfortunate Brute.

There's not long now until we can finally see what the Brutes look like in Halo Infinite for ourselves. 343's long-awaited sequel is set to launch on December 8, and will arrive on day one on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through Xbox Game Pass. Despite some previous rumors, Halo Infinite will boast both a campaign and multiplayer component at launch, with the latter being completely free to play for anyone, even if they don't actually own the main game.

