Greta Gerwig talks taking on directing Little Women: "The day after the Oscars, I went to a cabin in the woods to figure out if I was worthy of this task"

While Lady Bird may have afforded Greta Gerwig critical success, her Oscar nomination for directing the movie certainly didn't give her any peace of mind. "The day after the Oscars, I went to a cabin in the woods with all my research and I spent two weeks there alone, trying to figure out if I was true and worthy of this task,” she tells our sister publication Total Film.

By "this task", Gerwig is referring to Little Women, her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel of the same name. Many directors have brought the book to the big screen before, but few have commended as star-studded a cast as Gerwig's, which includes Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton and Eliza Scanlen.

While only coming out later this year, Gerwig has been working on Little Women for some time, first pitching the movie to producer Amy Pascal in 2016.

“I went in, and I said, ‘This movie is about art and women and money, and it’s about the impossibility of all three. It’s about: how do you become an adult, and keep the part of you that was a brave girl alive?’” she recalls. “I said I should [direct]. And in [any] case, I was able to write the script. So I wrote the script. And then I went away, and I directed Lady Bird. By the time I was done with that, they said, ‘We’re interested in making this movie, and you can direct it...’"

Gerwig – along with Ronan, Pugh, and Chalamet – spoke at length with Total Film about Little Women for the latest issue, which reaches shelves on November 15.

