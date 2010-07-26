Government kills UK Film Council

Conservative Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt has abolished the UK Film Council.

And we honestly can't believe that we just wrote that sentence.

Hunt wants to set-up a "direct and less bureaucratic relationship with the British Film Institute".

UK Film Council chairman Tim Bevan said it was "a bad decision".

He said the announcement was "imposed without any consultation or evaluation."

The Film Council is beloved by British filmmakers, exhibitors, distributors, and film fans alike.

It's been involved in the creation of more than 900 films in the last ten years.

The New Cinema fund alone has allowed films such as Man On Wire, In The Loop, Bright Star, Fish Tank, Adulthood and This Is England to reach audiences.

Its abolition is a disgrace.

