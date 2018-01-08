The full Golden Globes 2018 winners list, as Game of Thrones and Stranger Things miss out

During an evening (rightfully) dominated by a far more serious and all-encompassing conversation about sexual abuse in Hollywood, the Golden Globes 2018 still had some awards to give out. Stranger Things and Game of Thrones season 7 were both up for gongs – and even went head-to-head for the honour of being named best TV show. Read on to find out how they did, as well as feasting your eyes on the complete Golden Globes 2018 winners list.

While Game of Thrones and Stranger Things may lost out to The Handmaid’s Tale, there were plenty of successes elsewhere. Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Laura Dern received an award for Best Actress in a Limited Series; Hideo Kojima’s best bud (and Death Stranding alum) Guillermo del Toro scooped up Best Director, and Black Panther’s Sterling K. Brown got the nod for Best Actor in a TV drama.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Best Motion Picture - Musicial or Comedy

I, Tonya

Lady Bird - WINNER

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) - WINNER

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Michelle Williams (All The Money In The World)

Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Tom Hanks (The Post)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) - WINNER

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)

Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) - WINNER

Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist) - WINNER

Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Hong Chau (Downsizing)

Allison Janncy (I, Tonya) - WINNER

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) - WINNER

Best Director - Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World)

Steven Spielberg (The Post)

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) - WINNER

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer (The Post)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) - WINNER

Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco - WINNER

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Loveless

The Square

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In The Fade - WINNER

Best Orginal Score - Motion Picture

Cartel Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Alexander Desplat (The Shape of Water) - WINNER

Johnny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)

John Williams (The Post)

Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Mighty River (Mudbound)

Remember Me (Coco)

The Star (The Star)

This Is Me (The Greatest Showman) - WINNER

Home (Ferdinand)

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale - WINNER

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies - WINNER

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) - WINNER

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Susan Sarandom (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Jude Law (The Young Pope)

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo) - WINNER

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) - WINNER

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Schrieber (Ray Donovan)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - WINNER

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Frankie Shaw (SMILF)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None) - WINNER

Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)

Best Performance by An Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) - WINNER

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies) - WINNER

David Thewlis (Fargo)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Image: Getty